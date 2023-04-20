Univ. of Iowa lists ticket timeline and themes for 2023 home football games

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced the themes and ticket timelines for the 2023 home football games.

Start times for the first three home games are expected to be announced later this spring. The Hawks are set to hold an open practice on April 23rd, 2023.

You can read the 2023 Themes here: 

  • Sept. 2, Utah State - FryFest, Hall of Fame, Educator Day, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport 
  • Sept. 16, Western Michigan - Gold Out Game, presented by Harvest Kick-off 
  • Sept. 30, Michigan State - Black Out Game, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield 
  • Oct. 7, Purdue - Homecoming 
  • Oct. 21, Minnesota - ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau 
  • Nov. 11, Rutgers  - Military Appreciation Game 
  • Nov. 18, Illinois - Senior Day, presented by Greenstate Credit Union

Fans can request tickets for the games by visiting the link here.

