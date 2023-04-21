18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatal Sioux City shooting

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man that was found guilty of a fatal 2021 shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Dwight Evans, 18, was found guilty of killing 22-year-old Martez Harrison outside Uncle Dave’s Bar on Sioux City’s West 3rd Street. Investigators say Harrison was outside the bar waiting for a ride when he got into an argument with another man, Lawrence Canady. Harrison’s girlfriend eventually arrived to pick him up, but Canady began assaulting her, after which, Harrison began fighting with Canady. Police say during the fight, Evans arrived and shot Harrison twice.

Evans was convicted of first-degree murder and going armed with intent back in August 2022. He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Evans is eligible for parole after serving 20 years in prison.

Canady was also convicted of Harrison’s murder and has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his involvement.

