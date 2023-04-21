Around Siouxland: Derby and Dreams

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pier Center for Autism is having its 10th annual Derby and Dreams.

The Pier Center for Autism, an organization that provides compassionate services for individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in Sioux City.

The event will have live music, free beer and wine for the first hour, a meal, a silent & live auction, a best dressed and best hat contest, and much more.

If you are unable to attend Derby & Dreams on May 6 you can still support the event by purchasing Derby & Dreams 50/50 Raffle tickets.

The event will be May 6 at Country Celebrations. Doors open at 4 p.m.

For more information click here.

