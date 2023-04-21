Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires

Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning Sunday fire(Jessica Brown)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Investigators have determined the cause of two separate fires that happened in Sioux City this year.

The first fire was on Jan. 29 and burned down the local restaurant Opa Time. The second one was reported on Feb. 17 at Pierce Street Laundry, which was red-tagged after the fire.

Based on video surveillance and physical evidence recovered from the scenes, investigators determined both fires were caused by “the spontaneous combustion of rags used to clean cooking oil from commercial kitchen surfaces.”

Sioux City Fire Rescue says any commercial business that uses cooking oils is encouraged to store used, grease-laden towels and fabrics in a closed-top, non-combustible container until they can be properly discarded or professionally laundered. They also suggest, when laundering, the fabrics should be promptly removed from the dryer and laid flat to cool.

