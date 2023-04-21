Chilly weather sticks around for the weekend with a few snow showers to the east

Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
**Freeze Warning for western and southern Siouxland Friday night into early Saturday morning**

**Freeze Watch for western and southern Siouxland Saturday night into early Sunday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It wasn’t the nicest of Fridays as the combination of rain and snow showers along with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour kept our highs only in the 40s and reduced the visibility at times.

Most of the rain and snow will come to an end early tonight, but mostly cloudy skies will be sticking around with lows about ten degrees below average in the upper 20s to around 30.

Since the growing season has begun in the southern parts of Siouxland, a Freeze Warning has been issued for much of the southern and western parts of the KTIV viewing area.

Clouds will still be around on Saturday as well and eastern Siouxland will have a chance of seeing a few more snow showers.

Highs will be held to the mid 40s for Saturday and once again it will be quite breezy.

Sunshine should finally return to the scene on Sunday but we’ll start off cold with morning lows in the low to mid 20s followed by afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Monday will only warm another few degrees meaning the workweek will start below average with highs in the mid 50s and clouds that move in could give us a slight chance of a shower late in the day.

Does better warming ever come our way next week?

I’ll take a look at your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

