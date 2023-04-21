Construction begins on the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Construction has started on what will be the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa.

It will be located on Highway 10, between Alton and Orange City, on the east edge of Orange City.

Work on the project started earlier this week with detours in place around the area.

Officials say this will be the first roundabout on a state highway, in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3, which is comprised of 20 counties in northwest Iowa.

The First Roundabout On A State Highway In NW Iowa
The First Roundabout On A State Highway In NW Iowa(Orange city)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
One person dies after semi vs car accident in Northeast Nebraska
New Sioux City restaurant is the completion of a lifelong dream for one of the co-owners.
New Sioux City restaurant ‘Sarg’s Philly Time’ is the completion of a lifelong dream
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Morningside celebrates after scoring a run in their 4-1 win over Dordt in game one.
Strong bats from Morningside leads to doubleheader sweep against Dordt
S.C. East boys soccer topples Spirit Lake 5-0
Black Raiders bounce back against Indians
Lawton-Bronson's Addison Smith gets over the bar for high jump
Bob Guhin Invitational gives athletes one final chance to qualify for big blue
Tasleem Wilson goes under center during the Bandits overtime victory over Salina.
Bandits ready for second half stretch