Construction begins on the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Construction has started on what will be the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa.

It will be located on Highway 10, between Alton and Orange City, on the east edge of Orange City.

Work on the project started earlier this week with detours in place around the area.

Officials say this will be the first roundabout on a state highway, in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3, which is comprised of 20 counties in northwest Iowa.

