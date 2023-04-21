Disney animated film director visits Bishop Heelan students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City native, who made his name as a director, producer and animator for Disney is back home and visited with students Friday.

Ron Clements co-directed animated films like “The Little Mermaid,” and “Moana.”

Clements started his journey as an animator doing cartoons for the student newspaper at Bishop Heelan High School, in Sioux City. Even then, he knew he wanted to work for Disney.

“I actually was inspired by the film Pinocchio, when I was nine years old, I saw Pinocchio at the Orpheum Theatre, I remember that really well,” said Clements. “When I saw that film, I was just kind of blown away, I was nine years old, and that’s when I decided I really want to work at Disney.”

At Heelan, Friday afternoon, Clements gave students a “behind the scenes” process of co-directing “Aladdin”.

One student said the movie is his favorite Disney movie... and he takes pride in knowing Clements is a Heelan grad.

“It’s like such a small community we’re so like close together and seeing one of us make it so big and coming back to show us like how he got there and showing us like everything is accomplished he’s just like it’s an honor for us,” said Bishop Heelan Junior Tiarus Slanger.

At the Bishop Heelan and Dual Language Academy, students were very excited to see Clements. They gave him a special “Disney welcome” by singing “A Whole New World” from the film Aladdin, which Clements directed.

Clements was one of the first students to attend grade school in the building where the Dual Language Academy is today. He stopped by to talk to students and take pictures after their special welcome.

“It’s exciting to see someone who did the real things and help making the movies,” said Dual Language Academy Third Grader Mazzy Koenigs.

“That was great. I have never met anyone who made a movie,” said Dual Language Academy Third Grader Aden Chaclan.

For Clements, coming back to Sioux City helps him remember his roots, which helped him fit in at the studio

“Walt Disney, of course, was from the Midwest. He was from Kansas City. And I feel like his, so he brought kind of a Midwestern vibe, so to speak to the studio that that he created,” explained Clements.

Clements is now retired. But, he wrote a forthcoming book about his 45 years at Disney.

Clements will attend the Saturday night performance of “Aladdin In Concert” at the Orpheum Theatre. The movie will be screened, but, the entire movie score will be performed by the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for the show are still available.

