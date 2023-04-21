Disney animated film director visits Bishop Heelan students

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City native, who made his name as a director, producer and animator for Disney is back home and visited with students Friday.

Ron Clements co-directed animated films like “The Little Mermaid,” and “Moana.”

Clements started his journey as an animator doing cartoons for the student newspaper at Bishop Heelan High School, in Sioux City. Even then, he knew he wanted to work for Disney.

“I actually was inspired by the film Pinocchio, when I was nine years old, I saw Pinocchio at the Orpheum Theatre, I remember that really well,” said Clements. “When I saw that film, I was just kind of blown away, I was nine years old, and that’s when I decided I really want to work at Disney.”

At Heelan, Friday afternoon, Clements gave students a “behind the scenes” process of co-directing “Aladdin”.

One student said the movie is his favorite Disney movie... and he takes pride in knowing Clements is a Heelan grad.

“It’s like such a small community we’re so like close together and seeing one of us make it so big and coming back to show us like how he got there and showing us like everything is accomplished he’s just like it’s an honor for us,” said Bishop Heelan Junior Tiarus Slanger.

At the Bishop Heelan and Dual Language Academy, students were very excited to see Clements. They gave him a special “Disney welcome” by singing “A Whole New World” from the film Aladdin, which Clements directed.

Clements was one of the first students to attend grade school in the building where the Dual Language Academy is today. He stopped by to talk to students and take pictures after their special welcome.

“It’s exciting to see someone who did the real things and help making the movies,” said Dual Language Academy Third Grader Mazzy Koenigs.

“That was great. I have never met anyone who made a movie,” said Dual Language Academy Third Grader Aden Chaclan.

For Clements, coming back to Sioux City helps him remember his roots, which helped him fit in at the studio

“Walt Disney, of course, was from the Midwest. He was from Kansas City. And I feel like his, so he brought kind of a Midwestern vibe, so to speak to the studio that that he created,” explained Clements.

Clements is now retired. But, he wrote a forthcoming book about his 45 years at Disney.

Clements will attend the Saturday night performance of “Aladdin In Concert” at the Orpheum Theatre. The movie will be screened, but, the entire movie score will be performed by the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for the show are still available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
One person dies after semi vs car accident in Northeast Nebraska
New Sioux City restaurant is the completion of a lifelong dream for one of the co-owners.
New Sioux City restaurant ‘Sarg’s Philly Time’ is the completion of a lifelong dream
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
RAGBRAI organizers in Sioux City looking for food & retail vendors
The First Roundabout On A State Highway In NW Iowa
Construction begins on the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa
Strong bats from Morningside leads to doubleheader sweep against Dordt