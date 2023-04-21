Food Bank of Siouxland kicks off 2023 campaigns with “Scouting for Food”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thanks to inflation, and higher food prices at stores, the need for food from the Food Bank of Siouxland has soared. And, this weekend, you can help fill that need.

The agency will team up with local Boy Scouts for “Scouting for Food,” which has been a tradition in Siouxland for nearly 40 years. Local Boy Scouts spend a day traveling around the area collecting bags of donated food from homes across Siouxland. That food then gets distributed to pantries across the region. It’s a great way for the scouts to put their service values to work.

“I think it’s important because it teaches the scouts to like have leadership hours and help out the community,” said Byron Splitter, a Boy Scout in Troop 269 out of Sloan.

Food Bank leaders say the campaign typically brings in around 5,500 lbs. of food each year, but they’ve collected as much as 10,000 lbs. in the past. They hope to get close to that amount again, this year. While food is always needed at the Food Bank, “Scouting for Food” comes at an especially important time of year.

“What we’ve seen in the last six months is about a 25% increase in the amount of households that are visiting food pantries,” said Jake Wanderscheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland. “So, we’re going through food a little bit faster than normal. So, this time of year, we do see the need get a little bit less, but our need to replace the food in the warehouse is strong.”

Leaders at the Food Bank say that nonperishable food items like cans and boxes are always appreciated, but there are also certain food items that are harder to find at particular times of year. For example, Wanderscheid says that although the amount of donations this year is consistent with last year, the Food Bank has received a little more dairy, and a little less meat.

“Right now, if you’d like to help us find more meat donations, we really could use financial donations because we can really leverage that money and buy at wholesale prices to donate.”

The Food Bank also has other fundraisers on the calendar that the community can look forward to. In May, they’ll partner with postal workers for the “Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger”, which is their largest community food drive of the year.

To learn more about the Food Bank’s efforts, or to find ways you can help the organization by donating or volunteering, check out their website.

