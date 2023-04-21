Lincoln man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl laced drugs that led to overdose

A Lincoln man was sentenced to prison on Friday for distributing cocaine laced with fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was sentenced to prison on Friday for distributing cocaine laced with fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

United States Attorney Steven Russell said 39-year-old Franklin Rorebeck of Lincoln was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. After his sentence, Rorebeck will serve five years on supervised release.

According to Russell, in July of 2021, Rorebeck sold cocaine, that was later discovered to be laced with fentanyl, to one of his customers in Lincoln, who then sold it to a third person. The third person who received the cocaine gave the drug to another person who then suffered an overdose on July 25, 2021. First responders performed CPR and provided Narcan to the victim who was later hospitalized.

Russell said officers conducted a search of the victim’s residence and found a small white rock on a table next to the bed which tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

A physician, who specializes in emergency room medicine and toxicology, discovered the victim would have been at risk of dying from the cocaine laced with fentanyl if Narcan was not provided.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Taskforce investigated the case.

