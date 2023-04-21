Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.(Emergent Biosolutions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Narcan nasal spray is working to lower the cost of the life-saving product.

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.

Its goal is to match the price that government agencies, nonprofits and first responders pay for the product, which is used to quickly treat opioid overdoses.

The wholesale price is $125.

Pricing for over-the-counter Narcan will be left to individual retailers.

Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by late summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Sioux City restaurant is the completion of a lifelong dream for one of the co-owners.
New Sioux City restaurant ‘Sarg’s Philly Time’ is the completion of a lifelong dream
One person dies after semi vs car accident in Northeast Nebraska
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Taco Bell employees in Spencer, IA to receive over $22,000 in back wages

Latest News

A Utah Highway Trooper rammed into a truck that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper rams into truck driving the wrong way on interstate
The decision comes as defense leaders from around the world are meeting in Germany in an effort...
US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank
A Utah Highway Trooper rammed into a truck that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper rams into truck driving the wrong way on interstate
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden to sign order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’