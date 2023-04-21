New Habitat for Humanity home being built in Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa family is a step closer to having a home of their own after ground was broken for a new Habitat for Humanity home in Sioux Center.

The home, near Dordt University, will give the Martinez family a new place to live. Nancy Martinez, and her six children, live with Martinez’s parents right now. So, they’re excited to have a home for themselves in a quiet neighborhood.

Martinez said she can’t wait to help build her new home.

”We’re really excited. My brother lives two blocks down. So it’s nice that we also get to live close to family,” said Nancy Martinez.

This is the fifth “Habitat home” put up in Sioux Center, and this will be a new build.

Habitat for Humanity officials praised the community’s support.

“It shows that Sioux Center is really a welcoming place,” said Kurt Franje, the Habitat for Humanity Director for Sioux County, Iowa. “And really, it just wants to build to provide a place for everyone to live in their community. So just having those partnerships with contractors and volunteers with businesses over the years, we’re really thankful for their generosity.”

Work will soon begin to build the house. Organizers hope the home will be ready for the Martinez family to move in by the end of the year.

As part of their agreement, the Martinez family will have to perform 250 hours, or more, of “sweat equity.” That means they’ll help build their house.

