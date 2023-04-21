Pelican shot multiple times found tangled in fishing line in eastern Nebraska lake

Pelican shot multiple times found tangled in fishing line in eastern Nebraska lake
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pelican is recovering after volunteers with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. say they found him tangled in a fishing line and shot dozens of times with a pellet gun at a lake in Valley.

According to a Facebook post, Scott, a volunteer, and Ayet, a NWR staff member, spotted the injured pelican and jumped into action.

Scott and Ayet brought the pelican to the clinic to get an x-ray and discovered that although the bird had no broken bones, he had been shot dozens of times.

NWR said the injuries are likely painful but they are hopeful that the pelican will be able to recover while in their care.

NWR said what happened to the pelican teaches so many lessons about the dangers of improperly discarded fishing line and the unnecessary and cruel actions of shooting any animal with a pellet gun.

“Not only is it extremely illegal in a case like this, it causes a lot of suffering,” Nebraska Wildlife Rehab said.

Pelican being rescued by Scott and Ayet
Pelican being rescued by Scott and Ayet(Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc.)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
FILE - Dwight Evans during his trial.
18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatal Sioux City shooting
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Latest News

Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo had nothing to say at a council meeting following an FBI...
Federal indictments in Omaha: Details about the 4 men and their 41 charges
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
Frank Solich Returns to Lincoln
Former Huskers head coach Frank Solich returns to Lincoln
Enchanted Evening
More than 100 guests enjoyed, “An Enchanted Evening Prom,” in Sioux City
Enchanted Evening
Enchanted Evening Prom