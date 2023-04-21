Pelican shot multiple times found tangled in fishing line in eastern Nebraska lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pelican is recovering after volunteers with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. say they found him tangled in a fishing line and shot dozens of times with a pellet gun at a lake in Valley.

According to a Facebook post, Scott, a volunteer, and Ayet, a NWR staff member, spotted the injured pelican and jumped into action.

Scott and Ayet brought the pelican to the clinic to get an x-ray and discovered that although the bird had no broken bones, he had been shot dozens of times.

NWR said the injuries are likely painful but they are hopeful that the pelican will be able to recover while in their care.

NWR said what happened to the pelican teaches so many lessons about the dangers of improperly discarded fishing line and the unnecessary and cruel actions of shooting any animal with a pellet gun.

“Not only is it extremely illegal in a case like this, it causes a lot of suffering,” Nebraska Wildlife Rehab said.

Pelican being rescued by Scott and Ayet (Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc.)

