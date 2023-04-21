RAGBRAI organizers in Sioux City looking for food & retail vendors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The call is out for food and retail vendors for RAGBRAI Sioux City.

The goal is to have 20-30 food vendors, according to Kathleen Vondrak, general manager of food and beverage at the Tyson Events Center and RAGBRAI’s food & non-food vendor committee chair.

“Working with vendors is fun and a huge challenge but I think it will really make a big impact on Sioux City,” said Vondrak. “We want to be known for a great start for the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI. It’s important to create a great atmosphere for the kick-off and set the tone for the rest of the week.”

“People are looking for healthier and unique options,” she added. “So far, we have connected with barbecue food trucks, Mexican food trucks, and others. Barbecue is the most popular so far. A deviled egg company is coming from Omaha, and chicken and waffles from Le Mars.”

Organizers say all vendor food will have to be made on-site or made and packaged as cottage food. Retail vendors will serve customers with sales for t-shirts, hats, UV attire, and more.

Food vendors and fees include non-profit food vendors, $300. For-profit food vendors, $700. Retail vendors are non-profit, $150 and for-profit, they are $300.

All vendors will also pay a $100 cleaning deposit.

Vendors are asked to submit their applications, proof of insurance, licenses, applicable permits, and payments by June 1 to secure their spot.

If you are interested in becoming a potential food or retail vendor, click here.

