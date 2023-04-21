Rain and snow showers are in the forecast today.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning we are starting off with mostly clear skies, but clouds are starting to move into the area clouds are starting to move into the area. Temperatures are in the 30s across the region, but our wind out of the west this morning was up to 25 to 30 miles per hour, with a few spots seeing gusts over 40 miles per hour. The wind is bringing wind chills in the teens and 20s across the region this morning.

Today, clouds continue to increase, as do our rain and snow chances. For the most part, rain showers will move into the region today, with a chance of seeing a wintry mix of snow showers across the region.

For the most part, we will see rain and some wintry mix for much of Siouxland, but northern parts of the region will see more snow showers.

Temperatures will be in the 40s across much of the region, but wind will be up to 30 to 35 miles per hour, making it feel like we are in the 20s and 30s for much of Friday.

Tonight we will see the snow showers become isolated as temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s across the Siouxland area. With the wind up to 30 miles per hour out of the northwest, we’ll have wind chills in the teens and 20s tonight.

Also, tonight we have a Freeze Warning going into effect at midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Saturday morning for much of our southern and western counties.

Saturday we could see some isolated snow showers mainly east of I-29 with highs only in the 40s across the region, and it will also be another windy day across the area.

Then we have a Freeze Watch that goes into effect from midnight tomorrow night until 9 a.m. Sunday morning for much of our southern and western counties.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

