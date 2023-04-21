SCPD accepting applications for Youth Academy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Applications for the Sioux City Police Department 2023 Youth Academy are now being accepted.

The Youth Academy is offered during the summer for students who are at least 14 years old, to enhance the relationship between the youth in Sioux City and the police department. It is also meant to offer opportunities for high school students to learn more about possible careers in the law enforcement field.

There will be demonstrations with the K-9 Unit and SWAT team and times for students to participate in activities such as defensive driving, traffic stops and defensive tactics.

Applications are now available through the school resource officers or the guidance office at all the Sioux City high schools and middle schools, as well as the police department headquarters at 601 Douglas Street.

The deadline for applications to be submitted is May 5, 2023 and there are no fees for the students to participate.

Dates and times for the 2023 Youth Academy are as follows:

Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (SCPD 601 Douglas)

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (SCPD 601 Douglas)

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 3 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. (National Training Center near Airport)

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (SCPD 601 Douglas)

Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (NTC near Airport)

