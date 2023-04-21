Sioux City Symphony Orchestra announces lineup for 2023-2024 season

By Acacia Phillips
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony will wrap up its 2022-2023 season with a performance of “Aladdin” on Saturday, April 22.

Thursday night, the symphony revealed its lineup for the 2023-2024 season.

Members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra gathered for the announcement of the symphony’s 108th season. Upcoming performances will range from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back” in concert, to the music of Led Zepplin. It was also announced the “composer of the year” competition will return.

With years of tradition under its belt, the symphony wanted to continue performances that captivate the audience.

“We’ve had great success with some of these like performances in the past, and we take note of that. We talk to our people to figure how we can build on that and how we can create a new experience and ride on that excitement,” said Ryan Haskins, Music Director, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

Full Line-Up:

  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert - Sep. 30th, 2023
  • Cirque de La Symphonie Halloween Spooktacular - Oct. 21st, 2023
  • Amy Beach & Brahms Double with guest artists Jonathan Crow and Joseph Johnson - Nov. 18th, 2023
  • Nutcracker! - Nov. 26th, 2023
  • Holiday - Dec. 17th, 2023
  • Elgar Hope & Glory with guest artist Jeff Paul - Feb. 17th, 2024
  • Music of Led-Zeppelin with guest artists Windborne - March 16th, 2024
  • Copland with guest artist Sarah Chang - April 20th, 2024

