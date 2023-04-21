Strong bats from Morningside leads to doubleheader sweep against Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Morningside softball was scheduled to host a doubleheader against Dordt on Friday afternoon, but Mother Nature had other plans.

But, thanks to American State Bank Sports complex, this game was still on.

The Mustangs were still considered the home team in this doubleheader.

Final Scores:

Game One: Morningside 4, Dordt 1 Final

Game Two: Morningside 4, Dordt 0 Final

