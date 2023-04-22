Amber Alert canceled for 2 New Mexico children

An Amber Alert issued for two children from New Mexico has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued for two children from New Mexico has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for two children from Española, New Mexico, has been canceled after they were found safe.

The Española Police Department had asked for the public’s help in locating 9-year-old Aldo Torrez and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez in an Amber Alert issued late Friday.

They were believed to have been abducted by Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, according to the alert.

The Española Police Department said Saturday afternoon that officers from the department located both boys and that they were safe.

Police were searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber...
Police were searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Authorities didn’t immediately say whether Pinon had been located.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
FILE - Dwight Evans during his trial.
18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatal Sioux City shooting
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Latest News

FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after her reelection victory, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Alabama education director ousted over book’s stance on race
Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, have been arrested after a child's body...
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in pond
Around Siouxland: Grand Meadow presents the Social Sunday Festival
Around Siouxland: Grand Meadow presents the Social Sunday Festival
Around Siouxland: The 2023 Innovation Market is now accepting applications
Around Siouxland: The 2023 Innovation Market is now accepting applications