American Red Cross and South Sioux City Fire Department provide free smoke alarms and installation for the community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Earlier this morning the Red Cross teamed up with the South Sioux City Fire Department to help the community.

Volunteers and a member of the fire department were placed in groups to knock on doors and offer free smoke alarm installations.

Josh Murray the Red Cross regional communication director said house fires are the most common disasters the Red Cross responds to and having a working smoke alarm cuts the risk of injury or death in half.

Today the volunteer groups were also out teaching members of the public about fire safety.

”We also want to teach them about home fire safety how to prepare for it what to do if that smoke alarm goes off. Have an escape plan, visit with families make sure you know what your kids are going to do, where are you going to meet if that smoke alarm goes off. So it’s important to be prepared for when that does happen hopefully it doesn’t go off but if it does you want to be prepared,” said Murray.

Murray also said they do this year-round and can install a smoke alarm anytime of the year by reaching out to the Red Cross.

