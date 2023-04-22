Autism Awareness Month capped off by Siouxlanders with a walk and fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -April is Autism Awareness month, and today many supporters gathered at Western Iowa Tech for an Autism walk and fundraiser.

The Autism Awareness walk began at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

The walk is a sign of unity as the large group keeps moving forward to raise more awareness for autism.

One walker, Lindy Dohman, Co-president of the Siouxland Autism Support Group shared a little about how her journey and why she supports those with autism.

”My 7 year old son was diagnosed with autism when he was 2. So it’s a journey that we’ve been on and finding other families that go through it and connect with them and really learn about the resources that are out there to try and help him and help others too, it’s definitely something that hits very close to home for us,” said Dohman.

