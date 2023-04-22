Autism Awareness Month capped off by Siouxlanders with a walk and fundraiser

Autism Awareness Month capped off by Siouxlanders with a walk and fundraiser
Autism Awareness Month capped off by Siouxlanders with a walk and fundraiser(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -April is Autism Awareness month, and today many supporters gathered at Western Iowa Tech for an Autism walk and fundraiser.

The Autism Awareness walk began at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

The walk is a sign of unity as the large group keeps moving forward to raise more awareness for autism.

One walker, Lindy Dohman, Co-president of the Siouxland Autism Support Group shared a little about how her journey and why she supports those with autism.

”My 7 year old son was diagnosed with autism when he was 2. So it’s a journey that we’ve been on and finding other families that go through it and connect with them and really learn about the resources that are out there to try and help him and help others too, it’s definitely something that hits very close to home for us,” said Dohman.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Siouxland Autism Support Group you can find a link to their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
FILE - Dwight Evans during his trial.
18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatal Sioux City shooting
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Latest News

National DEA drug take back day provides Siouxlanders a way to dispose of unwanted prescription...
National DEA drug take back day provides Siouxlanders a way to dispose of unwanted prescription medication
Native culture dances its way into Sioux City to cap off the Sioux City reads initiative
Native American culture dances its way into Sioux City to cap off the Sioux City reads initiative
Red Cross and South Sioux City Fire Department provide free smoke detectors and installation...
American Red Cross and South Sioux City Fire Department provide free smoke alarms and installation for the community
Native American culture on full display during a "Hoop Dance"