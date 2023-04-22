Brandon teen headed to D.C. to advocate for Diabetes care

Sierra Feucht will soon be meeting with Washington lawmakers, asking them to take more action...
Sierra Feucht will soon be meeting with Washington lawmakers, asking them to take more action to help Type One Diabetics and their families.(Dakota News Now)
By Brian Allen
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brandon teen will soon have the opportunity to meet with some of the nation’s top elected officials in Washington.

She will be taking with her a request that those leaders do more when it comes to the health and well-being of thousands of South Dakotans like her.....and her dad.

When you think about Washington D-C...you might think about Congress and the lawmakers inside who are debating the issues the country faces today.

You might not necessarily think about a 16-year-old. But Sierra Feucht of Brandon is working on flipping that script.

“This is really cool that you get an opportunity to go to Washington, get to learn about new things.”, said Sierra.

In a little more than 10 weeks from now, Sierra is going to be on a special mission.....selected as part of a national program....that gives teenagers the opportunity to go to Washington and talk to Senators and Congressmen face-to-face.

“I want to go and i want to make a difference. I want people to know Type One Diabetes and not just like ‘Oh, this is a disease that people get out of all these other diseases. This is a real thing that happens to people.”, said Sierra.

The program is called Children’s Congress, sponsored by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

According to the American Diabetes Association, nearly 10% of all South Dakotans have Diabetes.

Sierra has Type One Diabetes, which typically strikes in childhood. She was officially diagnosed four years ago, after becoming seriously ill. It is a night she will never forget.

“It was Diabtetic Ketoacidosis. It’s basically acid in my blood going through my organs which was killing off my organs which was causing all the pain. And so that can be fatal. It was really painful because it was acid killing off my body on the inside.”, said Sierra.

It is also memorable for Sierra’s dad, Jarrod. He is also a Type One Diabetic, diagnosed when he was just six years old.

He says the pride he has for his daughter and her willingness to speak out, and speak for, Diabetics....can’t really be described.

“Just very proud. get to go to one of the most powerful places in the world at 16 and speak your case.”, said Jarrod.

Sierra says she will tell all the lawmakers she meets with that more can and should be done at the federal level to make sure there is more of an investment in research and resources when it comes to unlocking the mystery of Diabetes.

She also says that while she is a Type One Diabetic...... it is a disease she has.... but it does not define who she is.

“We’re not different from everybody else. Just because we have this disease doesn’t mean it changes anything.”, said Sierra.

Sierra will make her trip to Washington in early July. We will make sure to keep up with her to follow her progress.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
FILE - Dwight Evans during his trial.
18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatal Sioux City shooting
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Latest News

One woman was killed and two others critically injured in Clear Lake, Iowa head-on crash
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo had nothing to say at a council meeting following an FBI...
Federal indictments in Omaha: Details about the 4 men and their 41 charges
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
Frank Solich Returns to Lincoln
Former Huskers head coach Frank Solich returns to Lincoln
Enchanted Evening
More than 100 guests enjoyed, “An Enchanted Evening Prom,” in Sioux City