Cooler weather and a few clouds to end the weekend

**Freeze Warning for western and southern Siouxland Friday night into early Sunday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sprinkles and flurries have fallen in parts of Siouxland today and it’s been on the cooler side with all of us mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tonight, we could possibly still see a few snow showers in eastern Siouxland that will linger off throughout the evening and nighttime hours. We could see some clearing later on with lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow we will have partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine. Highs will be a bit more comfortable in the lower 50s.

Monday we have the chance of seeing an isolated shower. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise with highs in the upper mid 50s.

Showers could once again become a possibility Monday night with lows in the lower 30s.

Cloudy skies will stick around on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day with highs once again in the upper 50s.

We will warm up a bit on Thursday with highs getting into the mid 60s. Clouds will dominate the region for much of the day.

Will skies clear up or will more precipitation become a possibility later in the week? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

