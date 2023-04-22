Cooler weather and a few clouds to end the weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Freeze Warning for western and southern Siouxland Friday night into early Sunday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sprinkles and flurries have fallen in parts of Siouxland today and it’s been on the cooler side with all of us mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tonight, we could possibly still see a few snow showers in eastern Siouxland that will linger off throughout the evening and nighttime hours. We could see some clearing later on with lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow we will have partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine. Highs will be a bit more comfortable in the lower 50s.

Monday we have the chance of seeing an isolated shower. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise with highs in the upper mid 50s.

Showers could once again become a possibility Monday night with lows in the lower 30s.

Cloudy skies will stick around on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day with highs once again in the upper 50s.

We will warm up a bit on Thursday with highs getting into the mid 60s. Clouds will dominate the region for much of the day.

Will skies clear up or will more precipitation become a possibility later in the week? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
FILE - Dwight Evans during his trial.
18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatal Sioux City shooting
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Latest News

Future Track
Chilly weather sticks around for the weekend with a few snow showers to the east
Future Track
Chilly weather sticks around for the weekend with a few snow showers to the east
Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning we are starting off with mostly clear...
Rain and snow showers are in the forecast today.
Future Track
A chilly Friday coming with rain and snow showers possible