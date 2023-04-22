More than 100 guests enjoyed, “An Enchanted Evening Prom,” in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Prom season is here. Friday night Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City held, “An Enchanted Evening Prom.”

As the snow fell outside, nearly 200 Siouxlanders were dressed in gowns and suits ready to experience a magical night. The evening was filled with lots of smiles, music and dancing.

The famed red carpet was rolled out for all the leading ladies and men of the evening.

Jessica Copple said, “Dancing, karaoke and I’m excited to be with my buddy. It’s fun!”

Austin Hunter said, “There is food, there is karaoke and then there is dancing.”

DJ played, “Hey Macarena,” as the group danced to the tunes.

Once inside, glitz and glamour adorned the night. An enchanted setting where everyone was royalty.

Hunter said, “Oh, I got my crown on.” Jessica Bowman asked, how does that make you feel?” Hunter replied, “It makes you feel like a king!”

From crowning to picture taking, dinner and dancing the night away, organizers said it was a time for all to shine.

Sunnybrook Community Church, Unlimited Ministry leader Sarah Mitchell said, “We want them to know how much we at Sunnybrook love them, how much their community loves them. It’s going to be such a magical evening and we want everyone to leave here knowing how loved and valued they are.”

From turns and twirls to rhinestones and bowties, guests made sure to enjoy all the prom had to offer before the clock struck 8.

Hunter said, “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Copple added, “I just want to thank for the night to shine. Thank you for the food and everything around. Thank you to everybody for coming.”

The event was for those 13 and older and was presented by Sunnybrook’s Unlimited Ministry.

Organizers said they welcomed about 185 guests, and it was all made possible with nearly 250 volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.