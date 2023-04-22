Musketeers outjoust Lancers
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
USHL
Sioux City 5 Omaha 3 F
CBB
Iowa 11 Nebraska 6 F
Doane 9 Northwestern 8 F
Doane 15 Northwestern 4 F
CSB
Northwestern 12 College of Saint Mary 8 F
Northwestern 10 College of Saint Mary 5 F
Briar Cliff 1 Concordia 0 F
Briar Cliff 6 Concordia 5 F
Morningside 4 Dordt 0 F
Morningside 4 Dordt 1 F
Mount Marty 2 Midland 3 F
Mount Marty 4 Midland 10 F
SOCC
Storm Lake 3 Kuemper Catholic (G) 8 F
Bishop Heelan 1 Spencer (G) 0 F
MLB
Houston 6 Atlanta 4 F
Detroit 1 Baltimore 2 F
LOS 0 Chicago Cubs 13 F
Boston 5 Milwaukee 3 F
Washington 3 Minnesota 2 F
Toronto 6 NY Yankees 1 F
Colorado 3 Philadelphia 4 F
Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 4 F
Chicago WSox 7 Tampa Bay 8 F
Oakland 5 Texas 4 F
NBA
Boston 122 Atlanta 130 F
Cleveland 79 New York 99 F
NHL
Boston 4 Florida 2 F
Carolina 1 NY Islanders 5 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.