Musketeers outjoust Lancers

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

USHL

Sioux City 5 Omaha 3 F

CBB

Iowa 11 Nebraska 6 F

Doane 9 Northwestern 8 F

Doane 15 Northwestern 4 F

CSB

Northwestern 12 College of Saint Mary 8 F

Northwestern 10 College of Saint Mary 5 F

Briar Cliff 1 Concordia 0 F

Briar Cliff 6 Concordia 5 F

Morningside 4 Dordt 0 F

Morningside 4 Dordt 1 F

Mount Marty 2 Midland 3 F

Mount Marty 4 Midland 10 F

SOCC

Storm Lake 3 Kuemper Catholic (G) 8 F

Bishop Heelan 1 Spencer (G) 0 F

MLB

Houston 6 Atlanta 4 F

Detroit 1 Baltimore 2 F

LOS 0 Chicago Cubs 13 F

Boston 5 Milwaukee 3 F

Washington 3 Minnesota 2 F

Toronto 6 NY Yankees 1 F

Colorado 3 Philadelphia 4 F

Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 4 F

Chicago WSox 7 Tampa Bay 8 F

Oakland 5 Texas 4 F

NBA

Boston 122 Atlanta 130 F

Cleveland 79 New York 99 F

NHL

Boston 4 Florida 2 F

Carolina 1 NY Islanders 5 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

