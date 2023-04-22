National DEA drug take back day provides Siouxlanders a way to dispose of unwanted prescription medication

National DEA drug take back day provides Siouxlanders a way to dispose of unwanted prescription...
National DEA drug take back day provides Siouxlanders a way to dispose of unwanted prescription medication(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was national drug take back day there were 4 locations in Sioux City where people could stop at and anonymously and safely dispose of unwanted prescription medications.

The take back day is a bi-annual event. The last time Sioux City participated, the city collected over 260 pounds of unwanted prescription pills.

Once collected, the medications are properly disposed of, mostly incinerated.

Officials believe removing expired and unused medications from the home will prevent addiction and overdoes.

”It’s really important to get those medications out of the house, because we know that there is that temptation for experimentation, we know unfortunately from research that two thirds of teens that were surveyed last year that those that misused prescription medications that they actually got those prescription medications from family and friends,” said Emily Murray, the Public Info Officer for the DEA Omaha Division.

Murray added a few important reminders.

One, don’t flush unwanted prescription medications as that can be harmful to the environment.

Two, Fentanyl is prescribed as a medication, so make sure you know what they are and where they came from.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
FILE - Dwight Evans during his trial.
18-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatal Sioux City shooting
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Latest News

Autism Awareness Month capped off by Siouxlanders with a walk and fundraiser
Autism Awareness Month capped off by Siouxlanders with a walk and fundraiser
Native culture dances its way into Sioux City to cap off the Sioux City reads initiative
Native American culture dances its way into Sioux City to cap off the Sioux City reads initiative
Red Cross and South Sioux City Fire Department provide free smoke detectors and installation...
American Red Cross and South Sioux City Fire Department provide free smoke alarms and installation for the community
Native American culture on full display during a "Hoop Dance"