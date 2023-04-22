National DEA drug take back day provides Siouxlanders a way to dispose of unwanted prescription medication

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was national drug take back day there were 4 locations in Sioux City where people could stop at and anonymously and safely dispose of unwanted prescription medications.

The take back day is a bi-annual event. The last time Sioux City participated, the city collected over 260 pounds of unwanted prescription pills.

Once collected, the medications are properly disposed of, mostly incinerated.

Officials believe removing expired and unused medications from the home will prevent addiction and overdoes.

”It’s really important to get those medications out of the house, because we know that there is that temptation for experimentation, we know unfortunately from research that two thirds of teens that were surveyed last year that those that misused prescription medications that they actually got those prescription medications from family and friends,” said Emily Murray, the Public Info Officer for the DEA Omaha Division.

Murray added a few important reminders.

One, don’t flush unwanted prescription medications as that can be harmful to the environment.

Two, Fentanyl is prescribed as a medication, so make sure you know what they are and where they came from.

