Native American culture dances its way into Sioux City to cap off the Sioux City reads initiative

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City got a taste of Native American culture today as part of the Sioux City reads initiative.

Star Chief Eagle was at the Aalfs Public Library performing a hoop dance today.

She has been hoop dancing for 28 years, and she’s 28 years old.

She shared history of the Native culture with the people who attended as well as helped many participate in the dancing.

The library wanted to tie in the cultural aspects related to their book for the Sioux City reads initiative “Calling for a Blanket Dance.”

“There’s a lot of cultural threads in the story, that we really wanted to highlight with the kind of programming that we had during the Sioux City reads initiative, so this is one of a few programs where we’ve really been able to tie in some local or semi-local Native folks to share their culture and their life experiences with us,” said Michael Maxwell, the reader services librarian for the Aalfs Downtown Library.

At one point Star Chief Eagle visually showed her life journey while dancing with over 20 hoops.

