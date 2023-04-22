Nebraska Athletics names new Husker locker room in honor of Frank Solich

(NU Athletic Communications)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Husker Coach Frank Solich was honored during the 2023 Red-White Spring Game.

Nebraska Athletics announced during halftime that the new football locker room in the Go Big facility will be named after Frank Solich.

The locker room name was decided after the Touchdown Club made a contribution to the Go Big project, specifically requesting the locker room be named after Solich.

“Frank had such a long association with Nebraska football, beginning as a player in the Devaney era, through the Osborne era and then being head coach,” said Terry Connealy, the president of the Touchdown Club. “Coach Solich impacted so many players throughout the decades he was here, and it is very fitting that the locker room be named after Frank Solich.”

Nebraska Football is moving to the new facility next to Memorial Stadium this summer.

The Go Big project will also house a strength complex, athletic medicine facilities, meeting rooms, coach offices and an equipment room for Nebraska Football. When it’s completed, it will have more services for student-athletes, like a new training table and areas for academics and life skills.

Nebraska Athletics says other naming opportunities in the Go Big facility will be announced in the future.

