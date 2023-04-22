One woman was killed and two others critically injured in Clear Lake, Iowa head-on crash

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
Clear Lake, Iowa (KTIV) One woman was killed and two others critically injured Friday afternoon on highway 18 and Four Winds Drive in Clear Lake, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Diane Lynn Schmidt of Garner, Iowa crossed the center line and struck two oncoming vehicles driven by 61-year-old Dennis Lee Ostrem and 60-year-old Tom Jay Richardson both of Garner, Iowa.

The Patrol said Schmidt sideswiped one vehicle and struck another head-on. All three were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City in critical condition. Schmidt later died at the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

