WWII Veteran honored with ‘Quilt of Valor’

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday afternoon, World War II Veteran Homer George and his wife, Sandy, opened their home to members of the American Legion and Siouxland Freedom Park.

They gathered to honor George for his service during World War II.

Marion Cain, who is a member of South Sioux City’s Chamberettes, organized the presentation. It all started in January when she got a call from someone who had the wrong number.

“His wife was calling and she called our shop by mistake and I kept talking to her. I’ve been involved with the Freedom Park, Chamberettes, the Daughters of American Revolution, so I think that wrong number was to the right place,” said Cain.

George served in World War II from 1944 to 1946. He was stationed in Japan. After the war, George attended Drake University and studied pharmaceuticals. He now lives in Sioux City with his wife, Sandy.

