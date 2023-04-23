Book Lovers’ Book Sale back in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bookworms in the Sioux City area took advantage of a sale at the former Chuck E. Cheese’s location at the Southern Hills Mall.

The Book Lovers’ Book Sale, put on by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, was in full swing Saturday afternoon. Proceeds from the sale will help fund summer reading programs and other major projects that the public library funds.

The event runs April 24th through the 28th from 4-8pm and concludes April 29th with hours from 10pm to 6pm. Friends of the Public Library Board Member Loyanne Jensen says the crowds have been fairly steady since the event started.

“Yes, Thursday night was our opening night, and we were swamped,” said Jensen. “We actually had lines all the way down the street, like a block of lines. It was like Christmas for booklovers, bookworm people, this is like their Christmas shopping.”

This coming Friday, bags of books will be available for $5 per bag, and Saturday all remaining books will be free. Jensen also says that anyone who is interested in volunteering is more than welcome. You can reach out through the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Facebook Page.

