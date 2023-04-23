Drilling Pharmacy offering free hearing tests & low-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids

One of the hearing aid options available at Drilling Pharmacy
One of the hearing aid options available at Drilling Pharmacy
By Nick Reis and KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hearing loss is a problem that plagues millions of people, particularly as you get older. And hearing aids from the doctor can be costly. However, one Sioux City pharmacy is making the process easier and cheaper for whoever needs it.

Drilling Pharmacy recently began offering a free hearing screening and over the counter hearing aids in the last month. Anyone can come in and take the screening on an iPad at the pharmacy. That’ll tell you whether your hearing loss is mild, moderate or severe, and will recommend the perfect hearing aid for your needs. It’ll also recommend you to an audiologist if you don’t qualify because of severe hearing loss. Pharmacists at Drilling say it’s all about making the hearing aids more accessible.

”A lot of times, the ones that the doctors can prescribe are cost prohibitive,” said Elise Houselog, a Pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy. “They can get really spendy. So, just to make it available to people at a lower price point is kind of the idea. And then make recommendations to an audiologist if needed.”

Hearing aid options at Drilling Pharmacy range from around $360 to $700. On the other hand, Houselog says prescription hearing aids often cost in the thousands of dollars.

