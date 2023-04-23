Drilling Pharmacy offering wellness screenings to help limit risk of chronic disease

Drilling Pharmacy's wellness screenings have been around for a while, but they're looking to let people know that they're an available option.(ktiv)
By Nick Reis and KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City is helping the community assess and limit their risk of chronic diseases with their wellness screenings.

The screenings include tests to check blood pressure, blood glucose, A1C and lipids, among other things. They also offer vaccines, Naloxone and nicotine replacement products through the screenings. At the end, they’ll go over your results with you and what they mean, and they can even share them with your doctor. The pharmacy has been offering these screenings for a while, but they want to make sure the community knows they’re an available option.

”Just kind of setting a baseline, knowing where you’re at, knowing what you can do to lower your cardiovascular risk, lower your diabetes risk, just kind of as a starting point,” said Elise Houselog, a Pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy. “And we’re here to help, like with medications, diet, lifestyle, that kind of thing.”

Screening times and costs vary depending on how many tests you’d like to take, but Houselog says most take around 30 minutes, and insurance typically covers much of the cost.

