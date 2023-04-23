Freeze warning continues for southern Siouxland

Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(ktiv)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
**Freeze Warning for western and southern Siouxland Sunday night into early Monday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We started out quite chilly this morning, in fact, we broke our record low of 25 degrees set back in 1996! We reached a morning low of 21 degrees!

We warmed up to more comfortable temperatures today in the 50s, but we will cool down once again tonight. It won’t be as chilly, but still cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s.

Gloomier skies will take over later in the evening and light showers become a possibility during the nighttime hours. Lows will sit in the upper 30s.

Cloudy skies will hang out into our Tuesday. Our high temperatures will stay in the upper 50s.

Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy with highs around 60.

Cloudy skies will once again dominate the region on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

