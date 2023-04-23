Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the line of duty.(Live 5)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the line of duty.

According to Lake County Emergency Management Kody Keefer, it happened on Saturday morning when the firefighter suffered a medical emergency while on the scene of a hog containment structure fire. CPR was started at the scene, and an on-site ambulance transported the firefighter to the Madison Hospital, where they passed away.

Details are limited at this time, and further information will be provided pending family notification.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
The First Roundabout On A State Highway In NW Iowa
Construction begins on the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
One woman was killed and two others critically injured in Clear Lake, Iowa head-on crash
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight: Hearing Specialist PC
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Old 20 Bar & Grill
Siouxland Business Spotlight: StarFighter Comics
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Blooming House
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Acme Comics
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Acme Comics