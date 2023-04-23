Morningside Mustangs back in action for annual spring game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Spring ball means the college football season is just around the corner.

Fans packed stadiums all across the country this weekend as college football teams played their Spring football games, and that included right here in Sioux City at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Morningside Mustangs were eager to get back to work after a loss in the NAIA Quarterfinals to Keiser last season. The team lost 28 seniors from last year’s roster, including quarterback Joe Dolincheck. That leaves lots of positions up for grabs this year, and the spring game is a perfect opportunity for players to rise to the occasion.

On Saturday, it was the Morningside defense coming from behind. They were down 36 at halftime and came back to take the win.

The final score was Wolfpack 87, Herd 83.

The Mustangs are scheduled to open their season on the road on August 26th for a 2018 NAIA title game rematch with Benedictine.

