Musketeers come to life in third period in back-and-forth battle with Omaha

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers first pre-season game was all the way back on September 9 against the Omaha Lancers, and the season came full circle Saturday night as the Musketeers hosted Omaha for the last game of the USHL regular season.

The Musketeers took the win on Friday 5-3, and look to keep it rolling.

It was all tied at 1-1 in the third period, that was until the Lancers get some juice setting up Reese Laubach who fires one up top for the goal as Omaha takes a 2-1 lead.

But no need to worry. The Musketeers had an answer as Ryan Conmy sends it back to Kyle Rohrer who finds the net. It was nothing but excitement on the ice as the team celebrated Rohrer’s for his first-career USHL goal to tie it up at 2-2.

Omaha would go up 3-2, but once again the Musketeers get right back in it as captain Grant Slukynsky gets in on the goal scoring action to tie it up at 3-3.

Omaha would go on to take a 5-3 win.

The Musketeers will begin the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs this upcoming Monday, April 24 as they face the Tri-City Storm in Kearney, Nebraska.

