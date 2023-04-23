Mustangs and Chargers split Sunday doubleheader

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cross-town show down out at the baseball field on Sunday as the Morningside Mustangs made the trip over to Briar Cliff.

The Mustangs currently sit at third in the GPAC standings. As the regular season quickly winds down, both teams are looking to make the most of every opportunity.

Final Scores:

College Baseball:

Iowa 6 Nebraska 1 F

Briar Cliff 3 Morningside 2 F

Morningside 14 Briar Cliff 0 F

Jamestown 8 Mount Marty 5 F

Wayne State 3 Concordia-St. Paul 0 F

Wayne State 7 Concordia-St. Paul 6 F

College Softball:

Briar Cliff 8 Midland 3 F

Briar Cliff 3 Midland 2 F

Wayne State 4 Bemidji State 3 F

Bemidji State 5 Wayne State 4 F

