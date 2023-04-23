Mustangs and Chargers split Sunday doubleheader

Brett Sitzmann on the mound for Briar Cliff in game one.
Brett Sitzmann on the mound for Briar Cliff in game one.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cross-town show down out at the baseball field on Sunday as the Morningside Mustangs made the trip over to Briar Cliff.

The Mustangs currently sit at third in the GPAC standings. As the regular season quickly winds down, both teams are looking to make the most of every opportunity.

Final Scores:

College Baseball:

Iowa 6 Nebraska 1 F

Briar Cliff 3 Morningside 2 F

Morningside 14 Briar Cliff 0 F

Jamestown 8 Mount Marty 5 F

Wayne State 3 Concordia-St. Paul 0 F

Wayne State 7 Concordia-St. Paul 6 F

College Softball:

Briar Cliff 8 Midland 3 F

Briar Cliff 3 Midland 2 F

Wayne State 4 Bemidji State 3 F

Bemidji State 5 Wayne State 4 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
The First Roundabout On A State Highway In NW Iowa
Construction begins on the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
One woman was killed and two others critically injured in Clear Lake, Iowa head-on crash
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment

Latest News

Former Nebraska Huskers coach Frank Solich honored at Nebraska's spring game.
Nebraska honors former Husker Frank Solich at annual Red-White spring game
Morningside football returns to Elwood Olsen Stadium for spring game.
Morningside Mustangs back in action for annual spring game
Sioux City's Kyle Rohrer celebrates after scoring his first USHL goal.
Musketeers come to life in third period in back-and-forth battle with Omaha
Sioux City Musketeers defeat the Omaha Lancers
Musketeers outjoust Lancers