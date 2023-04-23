Nebraska honors former Husker Frank Solich at annual Red-White spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The college football season is on the horizon, and fans are getting more and more excited to see their favorite teams back in action.

66,045 fans packed Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon eager to see the Huskers in action under new head coach Matt Rhule.

It was the Huskers white team jumping out to a 21-point first-half lead as they held on to take a 21-7 victory.

A special moment was held at halftime where former Nebraska head coach, assistant coach and fullback Frank Solich was honored with his family on the field. It was Solich’s first time back since being fired from his post as Nebraska football coach back in 2003.

The Huskers honored their former leader by naming their new locker room in his honor. It will be called the Frank Solich Locker Room.

Head coach Matt Rhule handed Solich a game ball after running the fullback option as the very first play of the spring game.

”At the end of the day we all come and go as coaches put the impact his head on his players was really, really important to me to be reminded of and to see I’m grateful for him as a man and as a person and a coach he’s someone I’ve always looked up to, but he’s been so kind to me to hand the ball off to the fullback on the first play be able to hand the ball to him. That’s kind of a bucket list item for me,” said Matt Rhule, Nebraska football head coach.

Although there was excitement being back in front of fans, the Huskers had two interceptions and six fumbles, something coach Rhule says just can’t happen if the Huskers want to win.

