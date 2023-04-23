Sioux City Council to consider Lewis and Clark Park stadium seating upgrade

Stadium seating upgrade
Stadium seating upgrade(Sioux City Explorers)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City City Council will consider funding a stadium upgrade at Lewis and Clark Field at Monday’s meeting.

FEH Design of Sioux City, IA has completed plans and specifications for the Lewis & Clark Park seating replacement project. The seats to be replaced are primarily at the upper level with a small section at the lower level, according to information posted on the City Council website.

The seat count will remain the same and any manufacturer seat-count variations need to be approved by the architect and the owner. The consultant’s estimate of probable cost for the seating upgrade is $433,727.00.

Box seats are currently being replaced and installed for the 2023 season, according to the Sioux City Explorers’ website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
The First Roundabout On A State Highway In NW Iowa
Construction begins on the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
One woman was killed and two others critically injured in Clear Lake, Iowa head-on crash
Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment

Latest News

Readers browse the shelves at the 2023 Friends of the Sioux City Public Library's Book Lovers'...
Book Lovers’ Book Sale back in Sioux City
One of the hearing aid options available at Drilling Pharmacy
Drilling Pharmacy offering free hearing tests & low-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids
Drilling Pharmacy's wellness screenings have been around for a while, but they're looking to...
Drilling Pharmacy offering wellness screenings to help limit risk of chronic disease
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Hearing Specialist PC