Sioux City Council to consider Lewis and Clark Park stadium seating upgrade

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City City Council will consider funding a stadium upgrade at Lewis and Clark Field at Monday’s meeting.

FEH Design of Sioux City, IA has completed plans and specifications for the Lewis & Clark Park seating replacement project. The seats to be replaced are primarily at the upper level with a small section at the lower level, according to information posted on the City Council website.

The seat count will remain the same and any manufacturer seat-count variations need to be approved by the architect and the owner. The consultant’s estimate of probable cost for the seating upgrade is $433,727.00.

Box seats are currently being replaced and installed for the 2023 season, according to the Sioux City Explorers’ website.

