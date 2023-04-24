All eyes on Iowa Hawkeyes new QB at annual spring practice show off

Cade McNamara takes a rep at the Iowa spring game.
Cade McNamara takes a rep at the Iowa spring game.(KCRG)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - College football was underway this weekend as Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes took to the field at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday for their annual spring practice.

The Hawkeyes are looking to take the first step in improving upon an 8-5 season that almost saw the Hawkeyes back their way in to the Big Ten championship game.

While the Hawkeye defense and special teams will continue to do what they do - all eyes at the Spring game were on the offense and new transfer quarterback from Michigan, Cade McNamara.

“I won’t speak for everybody on our team, but I think they’ve all really embraced him, are really glad he’s here. He clearly is our starter right now. It is not a debate. Real happy about him being there,” said Kirk Ferentz, Iowa football head coach.

“I am very close to 100 percent so I’ll be good for summer workouts and for camp. I think our tight end room is very special. We have a lot of guys in that room that can go right now, and I think that’s going to be the strength and top to bottom it’s a very special group and it’s making our job a lot easier,” said Cade McNamara.

Iowa will start the season on Saturday, September 2 at home against Utah State.

