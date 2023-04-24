Around Siouxland: Crittenton Center hosting ‘Siouxland Digs Kids’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In recognition of child abuse prevention month, the Crittenton Center is hosting a family fun event.

The event, Siouxland Digs Kids, will be at Riverside Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be free for all.

There will be bounce houses, prizes, firetruck visits, a food truck and more.

Kids will get a chance to dig for prizes in the sandboxes in the park for gift tokens. These tokens are matched with prizes such as gift cards, surprise bags, bikes, among other things.

