Around Siouxland: Crittenton Center hosting ‘Siouxland Digs Kids’

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In recognition of child abuse prevention month, the Crittenton Center is hosting a family fun event.

The event, Siouxland Digs Kids, will be at Riverside Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be free for all.

There will be bounce houses, prizes, firetruck visits, a food truck and more.

Kids will get a chance to dig for prizes in the sandboxes in the park for gift tokens. These tokens are matched with prizes such as gift cards, surprise bags, bikes, among other things.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the...
Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency
One woman was killed and two others critically injured in Clear Lake, Iowa head-on crash
The First Roundabout On A State Highway In NW Iowa
Construction begins on the first roundabout on a state highway in northwest Iowa

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams
Around Siouxland: Derby and Dreams
Around Siouxland: Charlotte’s Web production
Around Siouxland: Cherokee Community Theater presents ‘Charlotte’s Web’
Around Siouxland: Book Lovers’ Book Sale
Around Siouxland: Book Lovers’ Book Sale
Around Siouxland: 185th Air Refueling Wing Career Fair
Around Siouxland: 185th Air Refueling Wing Career Fair