Briar Cliff adds new mural detailing history at Heelan Hall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University is paying homage to their history with their brand-new mural at the entrance of Heelan Hall.

The mural has been an idea for over 10 years and was able to planned to be added after the university got a grant from the Gilchrist Foundation. It covers both walls and the ceiling of Heelan Hall’s entranceway and shows the laying of the building’s first cornerstone back in 1930. It also shows the scenery around the university, like the Loess Hills and downtown Sioux City in the background.

The mural is being painted by art professor Nan Wilson, who also has murals in the school’s library and First Presbyterian Church. She based this mural all on a black and white photo of that day.

”The students need to have some idea of where the school came from,” said Brian Hazlett, Professor of Biology and Environmental Science and Director of the Center for Prairie Studies at Briar Cliff. “So, it shows the Sisters of St. Francis. It shows the religious basis of the school. It also shows the environment that the school is in, prairies and the Loess Hills. So, in a sense, we can often teach things in the classroom about subjects here; we actually can show the history of the school at its very beginning.”

Wilson first started her work on the mural back in the second week of January. She hopes to have it done by early May.

