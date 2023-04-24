Coaches Corner: Bishop Heelan boys soccer motivated to make a run to the state tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s just about the halfway point of the high school soccer season, and teams are kicking it into gear as they aim to make it to the state tournament.

The Bishop Heelan boys soccer team has been on a roll this season still undefeated at 6-0 and ranked #1 in Class 2A in the latest Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings.

Head coach Pat Herbst says he’s seen his team continue to develop from game one to game six thus far. A key piece that’s made his team standout is the leadership from the upperclassmen.

“We have a lot of seniors and anytime you have seniors, you have kids that have kind of been through it all. And those seniors are great leaders. They’re not necessarily our best players, but they’re great leaders. And I think that because of that it’s really helped us kind of just grow and mature over the course of the last three years,” said Pat Herbst, Bishop Heelan boys soccer head coach.

All season, the team has had different players stepping up scoring big goals. Coach Herbst often reminds his team to play simple and play smart as one cohesive unit.

“We have a lot of talented kids, but due to those talents we also have to kind of bring them down to earth a little bit and have them understand that I don’t need one of them to win a game. I need our whole team to win the game, and they’re buying into it. They’re doing well,” said Herbst.

The Crusaders are motivated to make a run to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.

Coach Herbst joins KTIV’s Coaches Corner to share more on the motivation he’s seen out of his team, and talks more on the keys to finishing the final stretch of the season on a high note.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.