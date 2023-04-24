Continuing construction on U.S 20 will close some lanes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Ongoing construction work on U.S. 20 east of Sioux City may disrupt traffic beginning on May 1.

Starting in May, U.S. 20 eastbound lanes will be closed. This means travelers going eastbound on U.S. 20 will have to use one of the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic will use the other lane.

There will also be a 13-foot lane-width restriction in place for the work area and no left turns will be allowed east of Glen Ellen Road.

Temporary traffic signals will be used through the U.S. 20/U.S. 75/Iowa 12/Gordon Drive interchange. Detours will be posted accordingly as the construction goes on.

