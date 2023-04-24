Crews called to fire at Vermillion, SD apartments

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Residents at a southeast South Dakota apartment complex had to evacuate after a fire broke out.

Vermillion Fire EMS says they were called to Cherry Lane Apartments at about 3:40 p.m. on Monday, April 24. When they got to the scene, firefighters discovered moderate smoke coming from the laundry room area of the building.

According to officials, all apartment tenants were evacuated from the building, and other fire departments from around the area were called in to help.

Firefighters entered the apartment building and had the fire extinguished by 3:55 p.m. None of the residents or any of the first responders were injured because of the fire.

Crews stayed to put out any hot spots, remaining on the scene for about two hours.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

