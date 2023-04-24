Expect a mostly cloudy day with a chance of rain showers tonight.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Last night was clear, and that allowed much of Siouxland to see the northern lights. Unfortunately, clouds are starting to move in out west, and they will continue to move northeast throughout the rest of our morning.

Temperatures are also sitting in the 20s and 30s across all of Siouxland, with our wind calm at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Much of our southern counties are under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. this morning.

Today, you can expect highs in the 50s and 60s with our wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. If you are in northern Siouxland, like in Spencer, you will actually see a mostly sunny Monday.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 30s across the region, and we will continue to deal with mostly cloudy skies, but if you live east of I-29, there is a chance to see some light to moderate rain overnight.

Tomorrow there is a chance of seeing some light rain in the morning, but by the afternoon we will be dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Highs tomorrow will also be in the 50s and low 60s, with wind out of the east at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The rest of our week will be on the calmer side, but rain chances do increase by the end of the week, and temperatures also dip into the 40s and 50s.

