Investigation closed for January fire in Spencer, IA

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials have closed their investigation into a fire in Spencer, Iowa that damaged several apartments and businesses.

The fire happened back on Jan. 22 at a building at 215 Grand Avenue, which housed five businesses on the ground floor and eight apartments on the top floor. Investigators with the Iowa Department of Public Safety say the fire originated in apartment #5, but due to the collapse and general destruction of the building, a thorough examination was not possible.

Officials say the cause of the fire is not known, and the case has been closed. But if any information is discovered that indicates the fire was intentionally started, officials say the case can be reopened.

The fire originally sent three people to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but they were later released. No other injuries have been reported.

