Iowa State football feels confident in offseason growth

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - College football fans across the nation got a glimpse of some action on the gridiron as teams showed off their spring ball skills in their annual spring games.

The Iowa State Cyclones were hungry to get back to work on the field after finishing 4-8 last season, and finishing last in Big 12 for offense.

The Cyclones made some staff changes, and Saturday’s spring game was the first look at them in action. Iowa state will look to fill a lot of holes on both sides of the ball, but will also welcome back Jirehl Brock, who missed the end of last season due to an injury.

The offense won the scrimmage, but head coach Matt Campbell says the growth in the offseason is the ultimate takeaway.

”I only think we’ve accelerated since January. When you are young, the nice thing as coaches is you can see that. We can personally see the growth happening. And, you know, I think even today, there was a lot of real positive growth forward,” said Matt Campbell, Iowa State football head coach.

The Cyclones are set to host Northern Iowa in their season opener on September 2.

