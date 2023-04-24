Man arrested in Spirit Lake, IA on domestic abuse and other charges

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man was arrested in Spirit Lake, Iowa after an incident at a local apartment.

According to the Spirt Lake Police Department, the man was brandishing a handgun and making threats to others at the Hawthorn Apartments.

Authorities at the scene were able to remove the victims from the apartment, however, the man stayed inside the apartment and was still armed.

Police say, officers identified the suspect, Brian De Jesus Alameda, 22, of Spirit Lake, and were able to start a dialect that resulted in his surrender.

De Jesus Alameda was booked into Dickinson County Jail and arrested for domestic abuse with intent to inflict serious injury, possession of a controlled substance marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

