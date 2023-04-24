Man arrested in Spirit Lake, IA on domestic abuse and other charges

Brian De Jesus Alameda
Brian De Jesus Alameda(city of Spirit Lake)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man was arrested in Spirit Lake, Iowa after an incident at a local apartment.

According to the Spirt Lake Police Department, the man was brandishing a handgun and making threats to others at the Hawthorn Apartments.

Authorities at the scene were able to remove the victims from the apartment, however, the man stayed inside the apartment and was still armed.

Police say, officers identified the suspect, Brian De Jesus Alameda, 22, of Spirit Lake, and were able to start a dialect that resulted in his surrender.

De Jesus Alameda was booked into Dickinson County Jail and arrested for domestic abuse with intent to inflict serious injury, possession of a controlled substance marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the...
Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency
Sac County crash leaves one dead, another injured
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Tyson plant in Madison, NE reports fire Sunday

Latest News

File picture of traffic cones
Continuing construction on U.S 20 will close some lanes
Art professor Nan Wilson takes a look at her mural in Heelan Hall.
Briar Cliff adds new mural detailing history at Heelan Hall
This photo was taken north of Ida Grove. Submitted by Don Poggensee.
GALLERY: The Northern Lights seen in Siouxland
This photo was taken in Oysens Iowa. Submitted by Danny Smith.
Northern Lights seen in Siouxland on April 23.