Multiple fire units respond to Tyson plant blaze in Madison

Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.(News Channel Nebraska)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.

Units from multiple counties were called to the plant mid-morning on Sunday, with smoke visible from well beyond the facility.

KTIV has reached out for more information regarding the cause of the fire, the total damage and if there were any injuries. We are still awaiting a reply. No information is available regarding any potential disruption to operations at the Tyson plant.

